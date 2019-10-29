Zanaco ready for shocks – Lumpa

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZANACO Bank is confident of repositioning itself against any economic shocks following continued innovation and investment in technology to boost operations.

Chairperson Charity Lumpa said the bank is constantly thinking of ways and solutions to positively contribute to Zambia’s social and economic transformation.

Speaking at a Zanaco shareholders’ meeting yesterday, Ms Lumpa said the bank is re-designing itself to ensure that it continues to be at the centre of Zambia’s social and economic change even after 50 years of existence CLICK TO READ MORE