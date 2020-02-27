Zanaco proves big, strong, reliable tag

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZANACO recorded an increase in net profit by 17 percent to over K215,000 last year from K183,000 in 2018.

Currently, Zambia is facing various economic challenges such as high debt levels, weak commodity prices, high interest rates and depreciation of the Kwacha against other convertibles, among others.

Zanaco chief executive officer Henk Mulder said despite the bank undergoing a lot of transformation, re-organisation and closing of some branches, it is still doing well