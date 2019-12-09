Zanaco pick point to complicate qualification

ROBINSON KUNDA, National Heroes Stadium

Lusaka

ZANACO 1 BERKANE 1

ZANACO’s wish to have President Edgar Lungu in the stands for their Confederation Cup Group B match at National Heroes Stadium yesterday was granted, yet they could only settle for a 1-all draw against RS Berkane of Morocco.

The Zanaco delegation headed by club board chairman Hastings Mtine was at State House on Thursday and invited President Lungu to watch the match.

Despite his busy schedule, the President spared some time to give support to the Zambian envoys in the second tier club continental competition