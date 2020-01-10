Zanaco opt for Kaunda

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WITH a CAF Confederation Cup match against ESAE of Benin looming on Sunday, Zanaco moved swiftly yesterday to install former Nkwazi trainer Chris Kaunda as coach, replacing Mumamba Numba, who was sidelined on Monday following a run of some uninspiring results.

Kaunda, who has been unattached since he left Nkwazi in November last year, will be assisted by former international midfielder Joel Bwalya, whose last coaching job was as an assistant to Honour Janza at Red Arrows.