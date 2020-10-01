Zanaco operating income up by 37%

TRYNESS TEMBO, KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

ZANACO has recorded an increase in the operating income by 37 percent to K982 million in the first six months of this year supported by strong performance from the lending and trading activities.

During the period under review, income from lending grew by 32 percent to K493 million while trading income grew by 317 percent to K196 million.

Company secretary Kaluba Inampasa said the results reflect the resilience of the group and the strategic success of its focus on key productive sectors of the economy despite the difficult economic environment.

"The group has also begun to reap the benefits of its investments in restructuring, new systems and products and channels that will ultimately lead to business growth in line with the strategic plan and objectives," Ms Inampasa said in the firm's unaudited results for the half year ended June 30, 2020 submitted to the