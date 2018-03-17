Zanaco, Nkana seek redemption

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

HAVING done themselves no favours in the first round first leg at home, Zanaco today will be hoping to avoid an embarrassing exit for the CAF Champions League at the hands of Mbabane Swallows.

And should Nkana overturn a 3-0 deficit against CR Belouizdad in the Confederation Cup in Kitwe, it will come as one of the greatest comebacks in the club’s rich history.

SWALLOWS v ZANACO

When the draw was made, few fans and analysts would have expected Mumamba Numba’s charges to struggle against a side from Swaziland. But they struggled, and at home for that matter.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/