ROBINSON KUNDA, MATHEWS KABAMBA
Lusaka, Kitwe
ZANACO and Nkana were yesterday sent packing from their respective competitions by minnows Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland and Algerian side CR Belouizdad.
Zanaco lost 1-0 to Swallows in Mbabane to exit the CAF Champions League 3-1 on aggregate while Nkana beat Belouizdad 1-0 in Kitwe to bow out 3-1 over two legs.
SWALLOWS 1 ZANACO 0
“The boys did all they could but we were not lucky. Credit to Swallows, I think they won the game in Lusaka when we lost at home,” Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said from … http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
ZANACO, NKANA CRASH OUT
ROBINSON KUNDA, MATHEWS KABAMBA