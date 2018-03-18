Sport

ZANACO, NKANA CRASH OUT

March 18, 2018
1 Min Read
NKANA striker Idris Mbombo (left) beats CR Belouizdad defender Namani Mohamed during a Confederations Cup first round return leg at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe yesterday. Nkana won 1-0. PICTURE: MATHEWS KABAMBA

ROBINSON KUNDA, MATHEWS KABAMBA
Lusaka, Kitwe
ZANACO and Nkana were yesterday sent packing from their respective competitions by minnows Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland and Algerian side CR Belouizdad.
Zanaco lost 1-0 to Swallows in Mbabane to exit the CAF Champions League 3-1 on aggregate while Nkana beat Belouizdad 1-0 in Kitwe to bow out 3-1 over two legs.
SWALLOWS 1 ZANACO 0
“The boys did all they could but we were not lucky. Credit to Swallows, I think they won the game in Lusaka when we lost at home,” Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said from … http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

