Zanaco navigate past Warriors in soaky conditions

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

WARRIORS 1 ZANACO 2

WHILE it is a new year, the problem of failing to utilise home ground advantage by Kabwe Warriors still remains.

Goals from captain Ziyo Tembo in the first half and a winner from Enerst Mbewe after Twiza Chaibela’s opener were enough to see Zanaco bank full points on a soaked pitch.

It was a rare win for Zanaco on the road as they moved to the summit of the Super Division log after edging Warriors 2-1 in a Super Division Week 12 match at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

It was a tricky tie for Chris Kaunda considering his struggles away from home coupled with his team missing key players like Roger Kola and Moses Phiri who are with the national team. But the opportunity to go a point clear ahead of league leaders Prison Leopards seemed to be the motivation for the Bankers.

Warriors were hoping for back to back wins after seeing off Forest Rangers in their CLICK TO READ MORE