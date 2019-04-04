ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE prestigious Zanaco Masters tees off today at Lusaka Golf Club with 20 Zambians among a strong field of 144 golfers challenging for the title.

After studying the golf course during the Pro-Am tournaments on Tuesday and Wednesday, golfers will be hoping for precise chipping and putting in this R2 million-rich tournament, which is one of the richest competitions on the Sunshine Tour calendar.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/