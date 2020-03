DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) has postponed the Zanaco Masters Championship from next month to August to comply with Government’s preventive measures against the coronavirus.

ZGU general secretary Kelly Munsaka confirmed the postponement of the tournament, which is one of the two Sunshine Tour-sanctioned events on the Zambian calendar.