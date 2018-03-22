Zanaco Masters in $5,000 boost

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

HLB Zambia has joined the list of sponsors for the K1.7 million-rich Zanaco Masters Golf Championship pumping US$5,000 (about K50,000) towards the event.

The Zanaco Masters, which tees off on April 10 at Lusaka Golf Club, is one of the two Sunshine Tour sanctioned events Zambia will host this year.

The second is the Mopani/ Redpath Zambia Open Golf Championship set for Nkana Golf Club in Kitwe.