Zanaco lift ‘Zoom’ Charity Shield

ALEX NJOVU, KELLY NJOMBO, Woodlands Stadium, Lusaka

ZESCO 0 ZANACO 1

HARD-TACKLING defender Ziyo Tembo yesterday rolled back the years as Zanaco edged Zesco United to win the Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield for the first time since 2006.

Tembo, who has re-joined the Bankers after a year stint with Saudi Arabian side Al Sholla, headed in a Lawrence Chungu free-kick on 40 minutes.