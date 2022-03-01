Zanaco left needing some magic to progress

AL AHLI 2 ZANACO 0

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER three group-game defeats, only die-hard fans will retain some hope of Zanaco progressing to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup. But even if miracles do still happen in football, die-hard fans are advised to temper down their expectations, at least when it comes to this Zanaco side. This seems to be the most average Zanaco side seen in recent times. They are unable to get it right either on the domestic front or continental stage, where they have been overwhelmed by Arab opposition in Group A. First it was Tunisian outfit Sfaxien who beat them 1-0 before Pyramids of Egypt followed up with a 2-0 win at National Heroes Stadium. On Sunday night, Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli made it a hat-trick with a 2-0 win at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi. With that, Zanaco’s hopes of making it to the quarter-finals are now hanging by a thread as CLICK TO READ MORE