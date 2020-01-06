Zanaco keep sinking, Numba to fight on

ROBINSON KUNDA, ALEX NJOVU, Nkoloma Stadium

Lusaka

LUSAKA DYNAMOS 3 ZANACO 1

THE concept of relegation may have been alien to Zanaco in the last two decades as they transitioned from being a mid-table side to champions, but it is something that they must seriously start looking at.

Like they say, no team is too big not to be relegated. Clearly, things are not going well at Zanaco and the hierarchy there must be asking themselves how long they can allow this to go on before making a decision