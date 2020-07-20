Zanaco insist on banking 3 points

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER coming under attack from some sections of society for demanding three points from the Week 20 match, which was cancelled after their opponents Forest Rangers claimed that 28 players and staff in their camp had tested positive for COVID-19, Zanaco general manager Marlon Kananda has justified his club’s position.

Kananda said in an interview yesterday that Zanaco are right to demand three points and will today write to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to formally ask for a 3-0 victory because Forest neglected to communicate in good time and instead allowed his team to incur costs.

"The indications are that Forest received the results on Wednesday or Thursday but they remained quiet until the day of the match. Why?" he asked. "Yes, in fact I sympathise with Forest. We must all pray for the recovery of their players but we want three points because they never communicated and