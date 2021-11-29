Zanaco inch closer

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, National HeroesStadium, Lusaka

ZANACO 3-0 BINGA

ZANACO have taken a step closer into the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup with a win over Mali’s Binga.

Should they avoid defeat in the return leg on December 5, it will only be the fourth time in the club’s 43-year history that Zanaco will have made it to the group stage of Africa’s continental competition.

Forget their struggles in the league, Zanaco were dominant and picked up a convincing win.

A goal from Abraham Siankombo and a brace from Moses Phiri capped off a brilliant afternoon for Kelvin Kaindu’s side.

In his post-match reaction, coach Kaindu described the win as a good victory but said he did not want to get carried away by it as there was still a second leg to be played.

“We don’t want to be overconfident, this is football. We still have a return leg to be decided away.

"There is still work to be done, we don't want to be carried away. It's the second game we are winning in a row. We want to be psychologically and