Sport

Zanaco have to dip into reserves

December 31, 2019
1 Min Read
STRIKER Rodger Kola (white) surrounded by ESAE players as he tries to shoot during Sunday’s goalless draw in Benin. PICTURE: ZANACO MEDIA

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
WHILE Zanaco played to a goalless draw against ESAE in Benin in the CAF Confederation Cup Group C on Sunday afternoon, last season’s finalists RSB Berkane of Morocco thumped hapless Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) outfit DC Motema Pembe in Casablanca later in the night.
It meant Berkane top the group with seven points, three ahead of DC Motema Pembe with the Bankers and ESAE on three and one, respectively.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1