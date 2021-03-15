Zanaco find way past Warriors in shoot-outs

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Woodlands Stadium

Lusaka

ZANACO 2 (6) WARRIORS 2 (5)

FOR the third time, this year’s ABSA Cup semi-finalists had to be decided through the agony and ecstasy of penalty shoot-outs.

While taking a penalty should be the easiest skill to master in football, reality has shown that it is quite the opposite.

There was evidence of that yesterday when Zanaco and Kabwe Warriors went to penalties to decide who goes to the semi-finals.

Shafik Batambuze, Sydney Lunda, Sydney Phiri, Scott Ngokene and Dominic Chanda all converted their spot kicks while Field Kandela shot over the bar.

But with the penalty scores tied at 5-5, there was a delay on Warriors' final penalty as the players seemingly grew cold feet