Zanaco finally get to celebrate victory

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Heroes Stadium

Lusaka

ZANACO 2 POWER 1

WITH these two sides, it was difficult to tell exactly what they were going to offer before their match.

Power Dynamos may be occupying sixth place, but that is deceiving if their form is anything to go by. They have been so inconsistent that they are only pushing for a top place because Nkana and Green Buffaloes, who are right ahead of them, have equally not been convincing.

Well, for Zanaco, they have been bad on both the home and continental fronts. In fact, their last win in the domestic league was on January 7 when they beat Kansanshi Dynamos 2-1 at Sunset Stadium.

But that was a poor Kansanshi side. The one under Boyd Mulwanda is a different proposition altogether, and if they were to meet today, the result might perhaps be different.

Fortunately for Zanaco, despite drawing their previous six Super League matches going into yesterday's encounter, they knew a win would