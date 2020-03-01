Sport

Zanaco face Pyramids test

March 1, 2020
1 Min Read
ZANACO players celebrate midfielder Lassa Kiala’s goal to make it five for the Bankers. PICTURE: ANGELA NTENTABUNGA

MATHEWS KABAMBA and CHISHIMBA BWALYA
Kitwe, Lusaka
ZANACO’S resurgence under Chris Kaunda today faces the ultimate test when they host in-form Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the first leg of the Confederation Cup quarterfinals at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
After a struggling start both on the local scene and in the continental competitions, Zanaco have improved tremendously under Kaunda and given their recent form, they are not going into this game as underdogs.
Kaunda, however, acknowledges that today’s match will not be an easy one for his side CLICK TO READ MORE

