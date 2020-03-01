Zanaco face Pyramids test

MATHEWS KABAMBA and CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Kitwe, Lusaka

ZANACO’S resurgence under Chris Kaunda today faces the ultimate test when they host in-form Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the first leg of the Confederation Cup quarterfinals at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

After a struggling start both on the local scene and in the continental competitions, Zanaco have improved tremendously under Kaunda and given their recent form, they are not going into this game as underdogs.

Kaunda, however, acknowledges that today's match will not be an easy one for his side