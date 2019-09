MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AT the back of dropping points on the opening day, Zanaco and Green Eagles today have a chance to shake off the early season hangover when they clash in a Super Division Week Two encounter at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

After going down 1-0 to champions Zesco United, Zanaco would have avoided Eagles if they had a choice.