Zanaco COVID support laudable

GOVERNMENT is seeking cooperation from the general public in the fight against the coronavirus disease as cases continue to rise sharply across the country. Cooperation in this noble national fight means individuals being compliant to the prescribed public health measures for the prevention and control of COVID-19. The prescribed public health measures for the prevention and control of COVID-19 include the five golden rules of masking up in public; maintaining physical distance; washing hands frequently or using hand sanitisers; avoiding crowded places and staying at home; and seeking medical attention early if symptomatic. The sporadic rise of cases across the country is a strong indication that the much-anticipated fourth wave has come earlier than expected. Last year, the third wave was experienced in January. But the sharp rise in cases in December has exceeded the third wave. This means that the country must respond with an equally strong and aggressive reaction. Government over time has put in place various measures to prevent and control the pandemic while making efforts to mitigate the negative impacts of the disease on people’s livelihoods and the economy. On Monday, April 12, 2021, a sixth rule was added to this list: get vaccinated as soon as practically possible (if above 18 years of age). It is now agreed that vaccines modify the way COVID-19 presents; either one doesn’t catch the disease or they get a mild form. This doesn’t need hospitalisation and thus one is unlikely to die. That said, a vaccinated population, like we have seen in Israel, is unlikely to be devastated by COVID-19. As such, all nations, Zambia included, are doing all they can to vaccinate as large a proportion of their populations as possible.

Government has in the recent past embarked on a COVID-19 drive to vaccinate an additional two million Zambians by Christmas. The target was not met but it is encouraging that more citizens than ever before are responding by getting vaccinated. From the outset, the response to COVID-19 was framed as a multi-sectoral endeavour; albeit the nation isn’t hearing much of the multi-sectoral approach currently. Therefore, the decision by Zanaco Bank to support the COVID-19 vaccination drive is aimed at sustaining a multi-sectoral response. The bank’s partnership with the Ministry of Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines at its branches countrywide will contribute immensely in the fight against the coronavirus.

This will not only benefit Zanaco’s employees, but will also motivate the bank’s customers, their families and the general public to take the jab as the ministry will deploy health personnel to administer the vaccines during the financial institution’s operating hours. The gesture by Zanaco is for a very noble cause and will save thousands of Zambian lives by this direct intervention. Zanaco is showing itself to be socially responsible and willing to give to its community and not just reap from it. The bank should be highly commended for this very decisive action. Further, only a bank operating with protected staff and in a protected population can be big, strong and reliable. Because there are so many more millions of Zambians who need to be vaccinated and their lives depend on the vaccines, the more companies come to the party, the better. Such actions are the difference between life and death, and nothing can be more important than that. It should be noted that Government remains committed to ensuring the safety of its people in terms of health as well as social and economic status.