Zanaco confident of banking in Egypt

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

SUPER Division Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu says playing Sudanese giants Al-Merreikh at a neutral venue has given both teams equal opportunities.

Zanaco take on Al-Merreikh in the first round of the CAF Champions League first leg first round in Egypt at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, this Saturday.

Kick-off time is 19:00 hours.

Kaindu is nonetheless wary of Al-Merreikh’s dominance in the CAF competitions.

He says Zanaco will do their best to record a positive result.

The 20-member Zanaco team left for Egypt yesterday.

Speaking on departure, Kaindu said his boys will utilise the neutral venue to get a positive result going into