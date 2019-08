DIANA CHIPEPO, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka, Ndola

ZANACO assistant coach Dabid Chilufya says they will handle Bolton City of Mauritius with caution when they clash in the Confederation Cup first round.

The Bankers were exempted from the preliminary round and will be away to Bolton City in the first leg on September 14 with the return fixture after a fortnight.

Bolton beat Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy 3-2 on aggregate. CLICK TO READ MORE