Zanaco capture Basile

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, LUSAKA

Lusaka Dynamos Cameroonian striker Baba Basile has agreed to join Zanaco as a free agent for the start of the next season.

Zanaco announced the signing of Basile on their official Facebook page yesterday.

Basile, who has been in top form this season for Dynamos, has scored 15 goals in the season and is the current Zambian Super league top scorer ahead of veteran Red Arrows striker James Chamanga. The others he is competing with for the golden boot are Jesse Were (Zesco), Zikuri Adams (Forest Rangers) and Idris Mbombo (Nkana) who are all within touching distance at the top of the scoring charts.

Zanaco Football Club manager Marlon Kananda said Basile has moved to Sunset Stadium as a free agent.

“We are buying him for the 2020/21 season, so he will not feature this season,” revealed Kananda in an interview.

The Cameroonian becomes the second acquisition by Zanaco during the enforced break after Chisamba Lungu, who cut his stay with Nkana shot.