Zanaco can’t take advantage

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

BUFFALOES 1 ZANACO 1

WHILE neither side would be happy with the result, Zesco United will absolutely be delighted with the result as Zanaco could only reduce the gap at the top to five points instead of three.

With Zesco having a game in hand, the initiative is back with the leaders to increase the gap.

If only the entire Zanaco team could be like Moses Phiri, perhaps the script would have been different. Phiri scored his 15th goal of the season in the second half but it was only enough to earn a point as Zanaco moved to 50 points on the table.

The match was a test of mental strength for a team whose away form is not impressive, having only won three out of 11 previous games,