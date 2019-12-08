Zanaco banks on home comforts

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER conceding a late goal to share spoils in their last Confederation Cup match against Congolese side Motema Pembe last week, Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba knows the importance of a win today.

“If we win this game, it will put us in a good position to qualify for the quarterfinals,” Numba said yesterday. “We’re playing a better side, but playing at home, we’ve to be more offensive.”

Of course the home Numba is talking about is not Sunset Stadium but National Heroes