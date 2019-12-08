Sport

Zanaco banks on home comforts

December 8, 2019
1 Min Read
Assistant Coach Kelvin Kaindu and midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike. Picture courtesy of Sensational Zanaco FC

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
AFTER conceding a late goal to share spoils in their last Confederation Cup match against Congolese side Motema Pembe last week, Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba knows the importance of a win today.
“If we win this game, it will put us in a good position to qualify for the quarterfinals,” Numba said yesterday. “We’re playing a better side, but playing at home, we’ve to be more offensive.”
Of course the home Numba is talking about is not Sunset Stadium but National Heroes CLICK TO READ MORE

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1