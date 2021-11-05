Zanaco, Arrows held on home turfs

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA,

CHEWE KALIWILE,

Sunset Stadium, Lusaka

CAF Confederation Cup representatives Zanaco and Red Arrows yesterday dropped points in the MTN Super League rescheduled Week Eight matches against Buildcon and Forest Rangers respectively in the capital city. Zanaco are 11th on the log with 10 points, one better than Arrows, who are occupying the 13th position. Leaders Green Buffaloes have 21 points. ZANACO 1 BUILDCON 1 Zanaco and Buildcon played to a draw in a match that saw both teams miss numerous scoring opportunities. BuiIdcon took the lead on the hour mark through Zephaniah Phiri after a lapse in the Zanaco defence. Seven minutes later, Zanaco replied through substitute Emmanuel Manda. Manda replaced midfielder Chisamba Lungu in the 56th minute. New signing Roderick Kabwe started