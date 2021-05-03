ZANACA for cassava commercialising agenda

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Cassava Association (ZANACA) says increased use of innovation in the cassava value chain is critical in commercialising the crop and helping farmers to access bigger markets.

ZANACA chairperson Brighton Mulonga said in an interview last week that if the country is to create market for the crop, there is need for value addition.

“We are low on innovation. We need to understand what we can process from the entire cassava value chain. This is the only way our product can be highly acceptable because it will be deemed to be safe and of high quality,” Mr Mulonga said.

He said the country needs to learn from other nations in terms of what they are