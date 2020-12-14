Zamtel unleashes Freedom Unlimited package

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has implored internet service providers (ISPs) to improve the quality of services they are offering to the public and suit international standards.

The product is segmented in daily, weekly and monthly categories, allowing customers to enjoy free calling and browsing.

The packages range from K10 to K20 for the daily plan, the weekly category is between K68 and K138, and the monthly offer is pegged between K270 and K550 with unlimited voice and data services.

Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya said Government’s desire is for every Zambian to have access to CLICK TO READ MORE