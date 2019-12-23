Zamtel to install 1,000 communication towers

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMTEL will next year roll out over 1,000 communication towers as the organisation looks to accelerate reliable mobile phone and internet connectivity especially in rural communities.

Zamtel head of corporate affairs and government relations Reuben Kamanga said through the government phase two communication tower project, the mobile service provider is expected to roll out 1,009 towers.

Zamtel has, as at the start of this month, connected 615 sites