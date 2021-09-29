Zamtel targets creating jobs

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

ZAMTEL has embarked on a new franchise business model which will result in the opening of 250 service centres that will create 1,500 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase, after which 500 direct sales jobs will be created.

Corporate communications manager Changwe Kabwe said in a statement yesterday that they have partnered with enterprising Zambians across the country to support the running of Zamtel-branded franchise shops. Mr Kabwe said under the business model, 250 brick and mortar service centres will be built in various parts of the country. "This industry best practice is already helping to revamp the distribution channels, ensuring availability of Zamtel products and services even in hard-to-reach areas," he said. Mr Kabwe said the new retail model is aimed at extending Zamtel's footprint to all corners of Zambia while reducing the cost of running retail chains and creating job opportunities through entrepreneurship. He said