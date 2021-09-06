Zamtel targets 7 million subscribers by 2023

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ZAMTEL is pondering growing its customer base to seven million subscribers by 2023 from the current 3.7 million in an effort to provide digital solutions in the country.

And Zamtel has awarded a Chirundu resident, Kelvin Bandela, a brand new vehicle after emerging winner in the ‘Win a Range Rover campaign.’

Chief executive officer Sydney Mupeta, who said this during the handover ceremony on Friday, said the growth trajectory that the business witnessed over the last few years has exerted pressure on both network and subscriber management capacities.

"With a firm focus on positioning the business for further long-term growth, the board and