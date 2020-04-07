Zamtel offers customers free calling, free data usage

KALONDE NYATI, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

AS THE public embraces social distancing and staying home, Zamtel has launched free calling, free messages and free data usage to its subscribers to enable them to communicate during the period the country is faced with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chief executive officer Sydney Mupeta said Zamtel mobile prepaid customers will receive free five minutes on-net calling, 50MB of data and 10 on-net short message service (SMS) as part of the corporate social responsibility during this period.

"The offer will allow customers to remain connected with family and friends during this difficult period. Customers will be able to enjoy this offer on