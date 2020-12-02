Zamtel named most improved enterprise

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMTEL has been named the ‘The Most Improved Enterprise’ and the ‘Most Innovative Enterprise’ by Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Announcing the awards, IDC chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba attributed the win to Zamtel’s determination and success in rebuilding its business and focus in driving innovation.

The award for the ‘Most Innovative Enterprise’ was given to Zamtel for its Velocity home internet product which has transformed the internet experience in the country.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu presented the awards to Zamtel board chairperson Danny Luswili and chief executive officer Sydney Mupeta at the IDC awards gala in Livingstone recently.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Mupeta thanked Zamtel staff for their contribution in transforming the CLICK TO READ MORE