Zamtel in high Velocity

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

AS GOVERNMENT strives to implement a smart Zambia to improve service delivery, Zamtel Limited has launched ‘Velocity brand’ to get people to experience unlimited internet offer to enhance connectivity.

Velocity is Wi-Fi provided to home and on mobile phones, which offers unlimited internet access and comes with uncapped internet for a 30-day validity period with superior data speeds.

Minister of Transport and Communication Mutotwe Kafwaya said the launch of Velocity will significantly improve people's access to the internet and