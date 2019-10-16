Business

Zamtel in high Velocity

October 16, 2019
1 Min Read
MINISTER of Transport and Communication Mutotwe Kafwaya displays a router given to him by Zamtel chief executive officer Sydney Mupeta during the launch of velocity brand. PICTURE: ZAMTEL

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka
AS GOVERNMENT strives to implement a smart Zambia to improve service delivery, Zamtel Limited has launched ‘Velocity brand’ to get people to experience unlimited internet offer to enhance connectivity.
Velocity is Wi-Fi provided to home and on mobile phones, which offers unlimited internet access and comes with uncapped internet for a 30-day validity period with superior data speeds.
Minister of Transport and Communication Mutotwe Kafwaya said the launch of Velocity will significantly improve people’s access to the internet and CLICK TO READ MORE

