PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THIRTY-TWO tenants of Zamtel Flats in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill have been sued by Lake Road Village Association, which manages the apartments, for failing to pay maintenance fees.

Lake Road Village Association chairman Andrew Nsunge is demanding K95,970 outstanding balance from the tenants.

Mr Nsunge says the residents were required to pay K120,000 association fee and it was agreed that they each contribute K1,200 by June 30, 2017.