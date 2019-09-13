Zamtel embarks on better network

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMTEL Limited has started upgrading its mobile network in Lusaka to improve mobile communication connectivity.

This is in line with the company’s objectives of becoming the preferred service provider and boosting profitability as directed by the holding company, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Zamtel acting chief technical and information officer Jason Mwanza said the network modernisation project will involve the replacement of low capacity 2G (second generation) and 3G (third generation) sites with high capacity 2G, 3G and 4G sites. CLICK TO READ MORE