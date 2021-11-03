Zamtel demands ‘pocket change’ from Bowman

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AS KABUSHI Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo waits for the court to give him a green light to have a paternity test to determine the father of three children he is accused of fathering outside wedlock, Zamtel has filed a lawsuit against him. The telecommunications company has sued Mr Lusambo over alleged failure to settle K590,000 rentals for a house in Ndola. Zamtel complains that the former Lusaka Province minister has allegedly become a problematic tenant and the company does not want him to continue being its client. The money Zamtel is demanding for is as of October 31, 2021, exclusive of withholding tax. Zamtel says Mr Lusambo, who is widely quoted as having said K2 million is pocket change, has neglected to pay the money despite many notices. In the court documents, Zamtel human resource operations manager Henry Lungu states that Zamtel and Mr Lusambo entered into a lease agreement from December 1, 2016 for its property known as house number 68 Kabelenga Road, Ndola. “It was agreed that Lusambo would be paying K10,000 monthly rentals exclusive of withholding tax. “The parties also agreed that Lusambo could carry out repair works on the house, which were ordinarily the responsibility of Zamtel as landlord, but with prior written approval,” Mr Lungu says.

He says Zamtel repaired the house and it was in CLICK TO READ MORE