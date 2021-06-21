Zamtel customers get MasterCard touch

CHISOMO HAKUBEZA, Lusaka

ZAMTEL has partnered with MasterCard to enable the firm’s mobile money users to make digital payments on the MasterCard network.

Company chief executive officer Sydney Mupeta said the partnership will connect Zamtel Mobile Money users to a global online market to make safe online and in-person payments.

Mr Mupeta said in a statement on Friday that the platform will be accessible to those that do not have bank accounts and will have access to international e-commerce transactions.

“We are excited about this partnership with MasterCard, which is another step in realising our ambition of becoming a digital lifestyle partner of choice. This partnership instantly increases the ecosystem of locations where our mobile wallet can be used CLICK TO READ MORE