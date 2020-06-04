Zamtel connects Imusho to rest of Zambia

KALONDE NYATI, Sesheke

ZAMTEL has continued rolling out communication towers to ensure universal access and boost economic activities, with the latest being Imusho in Western Province.

Imusho, which is one of the desolate areas of Sesheke, has for the first time been connected to the rest of the country.

The area is 200 kilometres from Sesheke, but it takes about six hours to reach the destination because of a poor road network.

Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya, who commissioned the communication tower on Tuesday, said the need for a reliable telecommunication system cannot be overemphasised especially in the wake of the coronavirus.

