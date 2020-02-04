Zamtel calls customers to SIM verification

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

IN A bid to prevent mobile fraud, Zamtel Limited says customers who will fail to have their subscriber identity module (SIM) details verified risk being deactivated.

Zamtel is re-verifying customer details in accordance with the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) regulations to prevent mobile fraud.

Company head of corporate affairs and government relations Reuben Kamanga said in a statement yesterday that capturing facial biometrics of all mobile phone customers is an important step towards the prevention of mobile fraud CLICK TO READ MORE