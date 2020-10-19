Zamtel boss assures rural farmers

KELLY NJOMBO, Chasefu

ZAMTEL chief executive officer Sydney Mupeta says the expansion of information and communications technology (ICT) facilities in rural areas is key in providing reliable data to farmers, thus boosting agricultural productivity.

And Chasefu District Commissioner Mustafa Banda says the illegal sale of maize to Malawi by some farmers needs to be stopped as it threatens food security and revenue collection for the country.

Mr Mupeta said most rural farmers face challenges in accessing ICT services such as mobile phones which are a key component in daily farming activities.

Speaking during the launch of a communication tower in Egichicken, Chasefu, on Thursday, Mr Mupeta said Zamtel will continue working with Government to find a lasting solution to help bridge the gap by improving access to mobile phone services among