Zamtel bags best data service provider award

KALONDE NYATI, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

ZAMTEL was on Saturday awarded the best data service provider prize in Zambia at the 2020 Zambia E-commerce Awards.

Zamtel emerged as the country’s most preferred data service provider for individual, retail and wholesale customers.

The awards ceremony, held virtually, recognised Zamtel’s efforts in providing quality and consistent data services in Zambia.

And commenting on the award, Zamtel chief commercial officer Chibeza Ngoma said it is gratifying that the industry and consumers have realised the strides made by the