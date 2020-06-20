ZamStats budget cut to K60m

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE budget for the 2020 mapping and listing exercise has reduced from K120 million to K60 million because the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) is using electronic gadgets in the exercise, interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa has said.

Mr Musepa said this yesterday after Eco Bank and Zanaco donated 3,200 face masks and K60,000, respectively, as their contributions to the 2020 national census of population and housing.

“ZamStats is committed to delivering a quality 2020 census. One of the key things we are pushing is cost-effectiveness, and we are leveraging on information and communication technology solutions.

"For the mapping and listing exercise, we will have saved close to K60 million when it is completed, from the original budget [of K120 million]. We expect to have more saving once we