ZAMRA must up its game

THE call by Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia for the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) to improve quality controls of drugs allowed in the country must be taken with the seriousness it deserves.

While it is expected that once in a while some defective drugs may escape the watchful eye of ZAMRA, we do not expect this to be a frequent occurrence.

It is deeply worrying that of late we’ve had so many cases of drugs being recalled from the public and pharmacies.

Last month Minister of Health Jonas Chanda directed ZAMRA to retrieve unauthorised Chinese herbal medicine – Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang capsules – believed to cure COVID-19.

The minister’s directive came after he was tipped that some unathorised medicines were being dispensed by some pharmacies.

This was barely days after the scandal involving the distribution of defective gloves and condoms under the authorisation of ZAMRA. The condoms and gloves failed the laboratory tests at the Zambia Bureau of Standards.

Still in the same month, ZAMRA is on record to have directed International Drug Company Ltd to recall Aspirin 75MG tablets USP batch No 905 manufactured by Wintech Pharmaceuticals Ltd of India.

As though that is not enough, two days ago ZAMRA advised the public not to buy Cevite tablets (vitamin C) bearing batch numbers 0371572 and 0372251.

ZAMRA further advised all those who may have bought the drug from health centres or pharmacies to return the products to source or Shalina Pharmaceuticals – the manufacturer.

In this case the recall was actually initiated by the manufacturing company after discovering some change of colour in some tablets to brown.

Whether the recall is initiated by ZAMRA or a manufacturing company is not so much of our interest. What is of concern is the rate at which defective drugs are making their way into the hands of pharmacies and consumers.

ZAMRA as an expert organisation in this field knows better than anybody else the repercussions of taking defective drugs.

Taking defective drugs has potential to cause serious long-term physical, emotional and psychological injuries on a person.

It results in medical complications which subsequently lead to financial loss for an affected individual in form of medical bills.

If one has medical complications, it also negatively impacts productivity at individual, organisational and national levels.

With more medical complications, the health care system is overwhelmed and Government ends up spending more.

In more severe cases, taking defective drugs may lead to loss of life and we know that once lost, life can never be replaced.

It is therefore indisputable that the issue of allowing defective drugs on the market is a matter of life and death and must therefore be treated with the importance it deserves.

Every country knows how sensitive the area of medical supplies is, hence regulatory bodies and controls are put in place to ensure that only quality drugs are allowed into health institutions and pharmaceutical shelves.

This is in the interest of safeguarding lives.

ZAMRA is mandated under the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No.3 of 2013 to ensure that pharmaceutical products being made available to the Zambian people consistently meet the required standards of quality, safety and efficacy throughout the manufacturing, importation, exportation, distribution, storage and supply, and that only qualified people carry out relevant pharmaceutical practices.

While ZAMRA has defended itself saying it carries out quality control tests, happenings on the ground indicate otherwise.

It could mean the quality control system it’s using is defective. In as far as we can see, ZAMRA is not living up to its mandate of ensuring that medical supplies are of quality standard and safe for use by consumers.

ZAMRA is expected to follow through to the point where these drugs are dispensed to consumers to ensure that what gets to them is safe, efficacious and of quality standard.

ZAMRA cannot afford to be negligent even in the slightest way, because doing so could spell death for those who end up taking defective drugs. The safety of the Zambian lives is in the hands of ZAMRA.

The regulatory authority should take responsibility and put its house in order. It is obvious that the regulatory authority needs to strengthen its control system to safeguard lives.

There are no two ways about it; ZAMRA must up its game.