ZAMRA boss arrested over HoneyBee licence

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

WITH the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) embroiled in several lawsuits last year, its director general Bernice Mwale has now been arrested over the processing of a pharmaceutical licence for HoneyBee Pharmacy.Ms Mwale, 64, of Chudleigh in Lusaka, has been arrested alongside principal regulatory officer Brian Kabika, 42, of Meanwood Chamba Valley.In a statement yesterday, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the two officers are facing corruption allegations.“(They) have been charged with wilful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure,” Ms Chibwe said.Between July 1 and September 30, 2019, while acting with other unknown persons, Ms Mwale and Mr Kabika allegedly failed to comply with applicable procedure.The failure was purportedly committed when processing licence number PL/ 5-00091/19, allegedly in favour of HoneyBee CLICK TO READ MORE