Zampost should redeem itself

Dear editor,

LAST month, I sent somebody to post a letter to Chisamba from the Zampost outlet at Ridgeway in Lusaka.

At the counter, the Zampost employee encouraged the person I sent to post the letter by express mail instead of regular mail.

He said that the letter, if posted by regular mail, would take ages to reach Chisamba.

True to the Zampost employee’s prediction, it is over one month since the letter was posted and it is yet to reach Chisamba.

Zampost can do better by giving confidence to the public so that more people can give it business.

Delaying the delivery of mail between Lusaka and Chisamba is surely not helping Zampost’s cause.

Zampost should raise its game so it becomes the people’s favourite postal agency.

B TEMBO

Lusaka