Zampost goes digital

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO EMBRACE digital technology, Zampost has embarked on a transformation agenda by formulating and implementing a turnaround strategy anchored on innovation, digitisation and rebranding. The objective of the initiative is to foster relevance and functionality of the post office as the traditional economy transits into a digital one. Postmaster general Brighton Ngoma said in an interview yesterday that following implementation of the strategy, the institution has adopted advanced and emerging technologies to improve operational efficiency as well as offer new products and services. Some of the digital products include the new postal management system (eZampost), Zampost Money (ewallet), automation of mail processing for government and private mail, and buying of 10 buses for its transport business. "The turnaround strategy depicts that Zampost is now poised to reinvent itself by fully adopting digital technologies to