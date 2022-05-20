Zampost gets €10m boost

BRIAN MWALE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth €10 million with ASSECO, Europe's sixth biggest software company, to enhance Zampost operations. Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says the agreement will see the digitising of the telecommunications company. Mr Mutati says the MoU marks the beginning of the transformation of Zampost, which will come with electronic banking and commerce services. The minister, who signed on behalf of Zambia, said the agreement will bring to life President Hakainde Hichilema's call for partnerships between Zambian and European companies. Mr Hichilema made the remarks when he opened the European Union (EU)-Zambia Economic Forum on Wednesday. The forum, which came to a close yesterday, aims to enhance investments and business partnerships between Zambia and European countries. Mr Mutati said Government is set to